GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 10.2%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares were up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 20,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,664,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.09.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. abrdn plc grew its holdings in GDS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GDS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in GDS by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth $30,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

