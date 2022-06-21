Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $96.15

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.15 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GECFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gecina from €135.00 ($142.11) to €120.00 ($126.32) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Gecina from €134.50 ($141.58) to €123.50 ($130.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Gecina from €137.00 ($144.21) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average of $126.76.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

