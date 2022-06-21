Gerard Bond Purchases 31,100 Shares of OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC) Stock

OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC – Get Rating) insider Gerard Bond acquired 31,100 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.04 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$94,388.50 ($65,547.57).

Gerard Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Gerard Bond bought 8,900 shares of OceanaGold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.14 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of A$27,946.00 ($19,406.94).

On Monday, April 4th, Gerard Bond 1,355,803 shares of OceanaGold stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

