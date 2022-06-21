Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Trading Down 2.4%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.61. 2,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

