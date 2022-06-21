Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.