Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.
Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibson Energy (GBNXF)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.