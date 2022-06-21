Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Lifted to “Hold” at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GEI. BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.47.

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.59 on Tuesday, hitting C$24.51. 165,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,210. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.43 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.53.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.3166757 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$389,498.06. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$2,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,079,488.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,472 shares of company stock worth $8,972,879.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

