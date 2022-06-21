Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 10.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares fell 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 26,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.