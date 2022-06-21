Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Research analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.09% from the stock’s previous close.

GBTG stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Peter Bush bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.