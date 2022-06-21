Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Down 2.8%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.60. 2,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 595,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

In other news, Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

