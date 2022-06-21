Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 10.7% Higher

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.26. 6,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,431,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.
About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.