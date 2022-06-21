Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 10.7% Higher

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.26. 6,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,431,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,512,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

