Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.30.

GPN traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,346. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

