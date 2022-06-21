Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Shares Up 1.7%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,045,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.