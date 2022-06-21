Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000.

