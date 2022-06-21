goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Plans $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

GSY opened at C$100.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$113.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$139.26. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$218.35. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSY shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.25.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

