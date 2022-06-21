Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 101,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,336,946 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the fourth quarter worth $2,793,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter worth $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

