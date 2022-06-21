Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.62

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.52) to GBX 1,300 ($15.92) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
