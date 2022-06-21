Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.35. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 265,608 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $512.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
