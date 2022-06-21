Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Up 8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.75. 812,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,999,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.49 million and a PE ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.69.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$221.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

