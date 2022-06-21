Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.45

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 43737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Gray Television news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.