Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 21.7%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 21.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 602,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 894% from the average session volume of 60,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of C$2.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

