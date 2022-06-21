Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 21.7%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 21.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 602,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 894% from the average session volume of 60,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market cap of C$2.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.
Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile (CVE:GR)
