Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.03

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 1339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $880.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
