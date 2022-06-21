Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Up 13.5%

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) traded up 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 134,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 228,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of C$95.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28.
About Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
