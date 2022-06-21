Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 439005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52.

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

