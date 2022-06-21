GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 1,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 301,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,260,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

