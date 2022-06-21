Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 633,148 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $11.57.
GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
