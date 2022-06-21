Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 633,148 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $11.57.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

