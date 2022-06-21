Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 45,734 shares.The stock last traded at $142.12 and had previously closed at $137.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.98.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.