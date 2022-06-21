Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 3259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $922.71 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

