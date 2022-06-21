Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) & United States Steel (NYSE:X) Head-To-Head Survey

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) and United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Simec and United States Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Steel 3 2 3 0 2.00

United States Steel has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.83%. Given United States Steel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United States Steel is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Steel has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Simec and United States Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $2.74 billion 1.63 $465.60 million $3.00 9.67 United States Steel $20.28 billion 0.26 $4.17 billion $17.27 1.15

United States Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec. United States Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Simec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and United States Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec 17.61% 22.31% 17.85% United States Steel 23.01% 54.02% 25.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of United States Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of United States Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United States Steel beats Grupo Simec on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Simec (Get Rating)

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, automotive, construction, container, appliance, and electrical markets. The Mini Mill segment provides hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and coated sheets and electrical products. This segment serves customers in the automotive, appliance, construction, container, transportation, and service center markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes. This segment serves customers in the construction, container, appliance and electrical, service center, conversion, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products, as well as standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also engages in the real estate business. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

