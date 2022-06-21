Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GGDVY stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
