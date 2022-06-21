Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GGDVY stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

