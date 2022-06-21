Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $266.11

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.11 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 277.50 ($3.40). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 274.50 ($3.36), with a volume of 1,129,083 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GKP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £593.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.