GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.33

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.33 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 40126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,476,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

