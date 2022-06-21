Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Trading Down 2.8%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 9,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 284,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.81 million for the quarter.
About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
