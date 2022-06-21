Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $6.05. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 27,139 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HNRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $186.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

