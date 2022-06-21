Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $6.05. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 27,139 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $186.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.