Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) & First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hancock Whitney and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 36.08% 14.18% 1.42% First Western Financial 19.13% 12.62% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hancock Whitney and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00 First Western Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Whitney and First Western Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.35 billion 2.81 $463.21 million $5.41 8.10 First Western Financial $102.07 million 2.82 $20.61 million $2.34 12.98

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats First Western Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable-rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. It also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. The company operates 177 full-service banking and financial services offices, and 240 automated teller machines, primarily in the Gulf south corridor, including southern and central Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and panhandle regions of Florida; and certain areas of east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, Dallas, and San Antonio. It also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee; and a trust and asset management office in Marshall, Texas. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

First Western Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 18 profit centers, including 14 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 9 locations in Colorado, and 3 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

