Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.07.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.