Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.55

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $3.25. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 31,604 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $135.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

