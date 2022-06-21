Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.55

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $3.25. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 31,604 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $135.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.
In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.
About Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
