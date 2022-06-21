HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Stock Price Up 10.3%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 37,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,353,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
