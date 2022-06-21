HC Wainwright Trims Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Target Price to $4.00

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.35. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

