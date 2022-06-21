HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $256.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $267.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $169.13 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $12,670,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

