HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.33

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.33 and traded as low as $61.53. HCI Group shares last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.25 million, a P/E ratio of -163.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $127.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

In related news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in HCI Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 110,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $5,815,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 221,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 72.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.