Head to Head Comparison: Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems 1.56% 13.49% 5.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Triangle and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $63.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.81%. Given Verint Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.91 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Verint Systems $874.51 million 3.09 $14.41 million ($0.11) -379.51

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Healthcare Triangle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Experience Management application which collect and analyze customer experience data, as well as customer engagement cloud platform services. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

