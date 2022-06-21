Head to Head Comparison: thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) versus Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Japan Airlines and thyssenkrupp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $6.08 billion 0.91 -$1.58 billion ($1.82) -4.53 thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.11 -$137.49 million $1.67 4.37

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines. Japan Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than thyssenkrupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines -26.16% -20.22% -7.91% thyssenkrupp 2.38% 7.74% 2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Japan Airlines and thyssenkrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 1 0 0 2.00 thyssenkrupp 1 1 2 0 2.25

thyssenkrupp has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 97.53%. Given thyssenkrupp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Japan Airlines.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Japan Airlines on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines (Get Rating)

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; and sale of package tours. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 218 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Multi Tracks segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

