Head-To-Head Review: Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) & MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

This table compares MediaAlpha and Assurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97% Assurant 13.23% 11.23% 1.70%

MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assurant has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Assurant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MediaAlpha and Assurant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25 Assurant 0 0 4 0 3.00

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 96.83%. Assurant has a consensus price target of $193.48, suggesting a potential upside of 13.91%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Assurant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and Assurant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.90 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -24.87 Assurant $10.19 billion 0.90 $1.37 billion $22.88 7.42

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assurant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assurant beats MediaAlpha on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.