Head to Head Review: Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) & Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Tanzanian Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 2.93 $2.02 billion $1.09 18.12 Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.03) -13.03

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and Tanzanian Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Tanzanian Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tanzanian Gold has a consensus target price of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 77.22%. Given Tanzanian Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tanzanian Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Tanzanian Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.18% 6.26% 4.31% Tanzanian Gold N/A -16.24% -13.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Tanzanian Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

