Head-To-Head Review: Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) versus Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Very Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 5.68% 11.86% 7.17% Very Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Very Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.01 billion 3.77 $40.88 million $0.65 58.18 Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million N/A N/A

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Very Good Food.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Simply Good Foods and Very Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 3 7 0 2.70 Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus price target of $44.70, indicating a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Very Good Food.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Very Good Food on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Very Good Food (Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

