Head-To-Head Survey: Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) vs. GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of GrafTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hyzon Motors and GrafTech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 154.07 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -31.33 GrafTech International $1.35 billion 1.46 $388.33 million $1.57 4.80

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrafTech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hyzon Motors and GrafTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 GrafTech International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 185.90%. GrafTech International has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.15%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than GrafTech International.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% GrafTech International 29.39% -557.82% 35.02%

Volatility and Risk

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GrafTech International beats Hyzon Motors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About GrafTech International (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.