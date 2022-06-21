Head-To-Head Survey: Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) versus OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares OceanPal and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions $718.10 million 0.34 $67.23 million $1.82 2.92

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OceanPal and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.77%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 10.39% 25.96% 11.26%

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats OceanPal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 16, 2022, the company owned and operated a fleet of 25 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

