HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

ETR:HEI opened at €49.76 ($52.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a 52 week high of €76.98 ($81.03).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

