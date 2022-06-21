Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 19,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,388,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69.

Get Heliogen alerts:

In other news, CEO William Gross purchased 20,000 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,622,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,851.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heliogen by 264.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heliogen by 67.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.